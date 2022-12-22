Not Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina Names Player Who Could Succeed MS Dhoni As CSK Captain

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever kicks in with the all-important mini auction coming up on December 23, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina has named one player who could succeed legendary Indian captain, MS Dhoni, as the CSK skipper.

Raina names player who could replace Dhoni as CSK captain

While speaking to Jio Cinema, Suresh Raina revealed England all-rounder Sam Curran as the player who could replace MS Dhoni as the captain of CSK. It is pertinent to note that the 24-year-old is no longer a part of the CSK franchise, who would need to bid for him once again in the upcoming IPL mini auction if they are to secure his services.

"CSK really want him in their set-up because he has done really well in the World Cup. He has got great leadership qualities as well. CSK can look for a captain in him in the future," said Raina. Curran was outstanding at the T20 World Cup 2022 as he picked up 13 wickets in just six matches. Moreover, he was phenomenal in the final against Pakistan as he ended with figures of 3-12.

Speaking of another reason why CSK may want to secure the services of Sam Curran, Raina added, "Chennai wickets will definitely suit his bowling. A lot of variation and when you are playing home games, he is going to be very useful." With Dhoni having turned 41 this past July, CSK will need to look for a player who can replace the legendary Indian captain as the skipper of CSK.

CSK handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja last season but things did not go as per plan. With the additional responsibility of captaincy hurting his ability to deliver as an all-rounder, Jadeja decided to hand back the captaincy to Dhoni. CSK released a statement during the IPL 2022 season to confirm the same.

The statement read, "Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."