South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock recently answered many interesting questions during a video segment with ESPN Cricinfo and revealed which Indian cricketer he would like to steal shots from. Interestingly, de Kock didn’t mention the names of Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul. Instead, the 29-year-old went on to reveal that he would like to steal Suryakumar Yadav’s repertoire against spin bowling.

Quinton de Kock's high praise for Suryakumar

During the segment with ESPN Cricinfo, de Kock was questioned, “If you could steal a shot from one other current batter, what would you steal?”. Answering to it, de Kock didn’t reveal any particular shot but said he wishes to have Suryakumar’s style of play against spin. “I wanna go with Suryakumar Yadav, there’s not a shot but it’s just the way he plays spin. I wish I could have that,” the South African wicketkeeper said.

Suryakumar Yadav played against South Africa in the three-match T20I series that concluded on October 2. In the series, Suryakumar emerged as the highest run scorer for India with a total of 119 runs at an average of 59.50, alongside a staggering strike rate of 195.08. He also registered two half-centuries in the three-match T20I series and was rewarded with the Player of the Series award.

Suryakumar Yadav’s magic with the bat in the India vs South Africa T20I series

In the 1st T20I Suryakumar hit an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 33 balls and helped India earn an eight-wicket win. Chasing the target of 107 runs, Suryakumar and KL Rahul stitched a partnership of 93 runs for the third wicket. While Surya hit three sixes and five fours during his knock, Rahul hit four sixes and two fours to remain unbeaten on the individual score of 51 runs.

His best knock of the series came in the 2nd T20I, where the 32-year-old hit 61 runs off just 22 balls at a strike rate of 277.27 with the help of five fours and five sixes. He teamed up with Kohli to stitch a third-wicket stand of 102 runs. Courtesy of his knock and Kohli’s unbeaten 49 off 28, India were powered to 237/3 in the first innings. India took a 2-0 lead by earning a 16-run win the 2nd T20I, before losing the 3rd T20I by 49 runs. Suryakumar Yadav is certainly one of the key players to watch out for in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.