Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes Virat Kohli's batting position for India in the T20Is should be changed to make way for Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav. Swann recommended on Thursday that Kohli open the batting for India in place of Ishan Kishan, allowing Hooda to move up to the No. 3 spot. Swann supported his claim by noting Kohli's current form and asserting that the former India captain is not scoring runs as quickly as Hooda or Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

"India should send their B team to Australia and probably win the World Cup. I think it's a great idea that you bring a load of players in. You got a winning team and completely change that in the 2nd game against England. I would like you to do that, India, please. Because this XI will beat England in 2 day's time, even if you bring in world-class players like Bumrah, Kohli, and Pant, it upsets the balance that has played so well," Swann said on Sony Sports.

"Of course, they will come back into the team because of who they are. But if you are the England team, I would be looking for any way to upset the rhythm. Virat Kohli comes in, he opens the batting, instead of Kishan. That is what I would do. When you have got a player as good as Virat, you don't want him to bat at No. 3 in the middle overs because he is not scoring as quickly as SKY or Hooda when they first come in because that's not his game," he added.

Kohli vs Hooda in 2022

Kohli has struggled to score consistent runs for the past couple of years and his batting position in the team has since come under scrutiny. Earlier, media reports emerged suggesting that the ongoing T20I series against England could be Kohli's last outing in the shortest format if he fails to put up runs on the board. Kohli's place in India's T20 World Cup has also come under the scanner with questions being raised about his poor batting form.

Hooda, on the other hand, has played six T20I matches for India and has scored 205 runs at an average of 68.33 and with a strike rate of 172.26. Hooda's last four T20 innings include scores of 47*, 104, 59, and 33 runs. He scored his maiden T20I century against Ireland late last month. Hooda received the India call-up thanks to his amazing performances in the recently-concluded IPL. He scored 451 runs in 15 matches while batting at the No. 3 position.

Image: PTI/AP

