'Not Sorry To Harbhajan Singh': Fans Lambast Ex-player Over Cryptic Comments On MS Dhoni

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni started trending on Twitter after Team India let go of another ICC trophy on Sunday. India's ICC title draught got extended after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost to Australia by 209 runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final. In the aftermath of the disappointing result, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lashed out at a fan on Twitter for crediting Dhoni alone for India's 2007 T20 World Cup win.

3 Things You Need To Know

MS Dhoni led India to three major ICC title wins (T20I World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy)

India has not won a single ICC trophy ever since MS Dhoni-led the side to Champions Trophy glory in 2013

Harbhajan Singh was a part of the Indian team during the 2007 T20 WC and 2011 ODI World Cup

Fans rue Harbhajan Singh’s remarks on MS Dhoni’s ICC trophy haul

Harbhajan Singh has become a talking point for cricket fans in India due to his cryptic remarks on MS Dhoni. Reacting to his tweet, users highlighted Dhoni’s incredible record as a captain for India in ICC events. Another section of fans, lashed out at Harbhajan for his choice of words while talking about someone of Dhoni’s stature.

“Cricket is a team sport n every player has a major contribution towards the victory. But when you play with different set of players n manage to achieve so many titles, YOU GOTTA BOW DOWN TO THE KING @msdhoni,” a fan wrote. Check out a few of the reactions by fans to Harbhajan’s tweet.

Don’t you understand the concept of a FAN or CAPTAIN?



Where in this tweet it has been said that no one else contributed?



Read carefully tweet praises his captaincy capabilities and says nowhere that he alone won the World Cup.



Do you deny that the contribution of Dhoni as a… — pawan yadav (@pawanyadav8) June 11, 2023

India's performance in ICC Finals under:



MS Dhoni - 3 wins out of 4 matches.



Other all captains combined - 1 win in 7 matches. pic.twitter.com/VxQxjZAl7n — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 11, 2023

MS Dhoni won the 3 ICC Trophy final because of his decision



1) Choosing Joginder over Harbhajan for the last over in the final of ICC T20WC 2007.

2) Promoting Himself Ahead Of Yuvraj In 2011 WC.

3) Trusting Ishant Sharma To Bowl In 18th over of the Champions Trophy final. pic.twitter.com/rxx7Dku8j9 — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) June 12, 2023

Ms Dhoni won T20 WC for India with his decision of giving last over to Joginder Sharma !



We are not sorry to Harbhajan Singh for bringing this ad back again 👀 pic.twitter.com/YhZGOFh09c — ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 (@TuJoMilaa) June 12, 2023

What did Harbhajan Singh say?

Replying to a fan, who credited MS Dhoni for winning the 2007 T20 World Cup within 48 hours of his appointment as a captain for the first time in his career, Harbhajan Singh said, "Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from India.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines, says Australia or etc country won. But when the Indian wins it’s said the captain won it’s a team sport. Win together lose together".