Last Updated:

NOT Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction: Get all the match details, weather report, fantasy picks and key players for the upcoming T20 Blast match.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Suraj Alva
NOT vs WOR dream11

Worcestershire Rapids / Twitter


Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Tuesday, June 22. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting from 10:30 PM (IST). Here’s the NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOT vs WOR Dream11 team, NOT vs WOR prediction and NOT vs WOR scorecard

NOT vs WOR Dream11 team news and preview

Nottinghamshire are currently fourth in the North Group after 6 matches. The team has three wins one loss while two matches ended in a tie. The team faced Lancashire in the previous match which ended in a tie. There are no changes in the Nottinghamshire team for this match. 

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are 6th on the points table after five matches. The team has two wins, one loss, one draw and one match ended in a tie. The previous match against Northamptonshire ended in no result after the match was abandoned.  Moeen Ali is unavailable for the match due to England commitments and so Ben Cox has been appointed as the skipper.

READ | Quinton de Kock creates cricketing history that Rishabh Pant would love to emulate

 

NOT vs WOR weather report

The condition will be cloudy but no rain interruption is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 160 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With cloud cover set to remain during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

READ | Natasa Stankovic shares candid pictures with baby boy Agastya Pandya leaving fans in awe

NOT vs WOR key players

Ahead of the NOT vs WOR match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Nottinghamshire will want Joe Clarke and Mathew Carter to step up in the upcoming match. Worcestershire, on the other hand, would want Brett D'Oliveira along with Charlie Morris to perform well in this match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

READ | India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 5: Pujara-Kohli unbeaten; Ind 64/2 Stumps

NOT vs WOR Dream11 team

NOT vs WOR prediction

As per our NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NOT vs WOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOT vs WOR Dream11 team and NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

READ | WTC Final: VVS Laxman, Sanjay Bangar give key advice to Ishant Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah

Image: Worcestershire Rapids / Twitter

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com