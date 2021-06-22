NOT Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Tuesday, June 22. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting from 10:30 PM (IST). Here’s the NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOT vs WOR Dream11 team, NOT vs WOR prediction and NOT vs WOR scorecard

NOT vs WOR Dream11 team news and preview

Nottinghamshire are currently fourth in the North Group after 6 matches. The team has three wins one loss while two matches ended in a tie. The team faced Lancashire in the previous match which ended in a tie. There are no changes in the Nottinghamshire team for this match.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are 6th on the points table after five matches. The team has two wins, one loss, one draw and one match ended in a tie. The previous match against Northamptonshire ended in no result after the match was abandoned. Moeen Ali is unavailable for the match due to England commitments and so Ben Cox has been appointed as the skipper.

PREVIEW | Calvin Harrison believes Notts Outlaws' high-stakes mentality will be crucial as the Green and Golds prepare to host Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast.



Read 👉 https://t.co/wiYzkodCyW#BeMoreOutlaw pic.twitter.com/GFoeR05YXh — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) June 21, 2021

NOT vs WOR weather report

The condition will be cloudy but no rain interruption is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 160 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With cloud cover set to remain during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

NOT vs WOR key players

Ahead of the NOT vs WOR match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Nottinghamshire will want Joe Clarke and Mathew Carter to step up in the upcoming match. Worcestershire, on the other hand, would want Brett D'Oliveira along with Charlie Morris to perform well in this match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

NOT vs WOR Dream11 team

NOT vs WOR prediction

As per our NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NOT vs WOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOT vs WOR Dream11 team and NOT vs WOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Worcestershire Rapids / Twitter