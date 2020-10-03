'Not Worried About Purple Cap, Team Focused On Winning Trophy,' Says Chahal

Amid the ongoing Dream 11 IPL match between Rajasthan and Bangalore, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that it wasn't easy playing under the scorching sun and added that the heat and the humidity made conditions really tough for all those out in the middle. Chahal had a brilliant spell in the first innings as he finished with figures of 3/24 from his four overs.

Chahal said he was happy with how he has been bowling in the IPL.

"It is very humid. Playing after six months in this humidity. We thought they would get 170 but restricting them to 155 is good. I'm very happy with the way the ball has been coming out from my hand. When I came to bowl in the third over, I realized that it's a slow wicket and didn't go to my googlies a lot," he said.

Chahal took top-quality of Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, and Mahipal Lomror. Asked about a smart catch to dismiss Samson of his own bowling, Chahal said: "I realized that I'm dropping a few in international cricket, so I'm working on it (catching). I dropped 8 to 10 catches in the beginning so I am working."

Further stating that his eyes are set on the IPL trophy, the spinner said that he is not worried about the Purple Cap.

"Not worried about the Purple Cap, the whole team is just focused on winning the trophy for Bangalore. One boundary is a bit shorter at one end, so bowling from that side will be tougher. We need a good partnership at the beginning," he said.

Chahal now has 8 wickets from four games with an economy rate of 7.18 as compared to Shami's eight wickets at an economy of 7.86. Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada is third on the list with seven wickets from three games.

(with inputs from ANI)

