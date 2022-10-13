'Nothing Is Permanent In Life': Shastri On Ganguly Not Getting 2nd Term As BCCI President

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on the likely exit of Sourav Ganguly as the president of the BCCI. Shastri, while speaking at a press event in Mumbai, said that nothing is permanent in life and one can only do certain things for so long and then has to move on to other things. Shastri called it a healthy exercise as it gives the opportunity to new people to come in and do new things.

Ravi Shastri opens up on Ganguly's BCCI exit

"As I read in the media, I don’t think anyone had a second term as president. So, the way things stand, it gives an opportunity for another cricketer. Nothing is permanent in life and you can only do certain things for so long and then you have to move on. Something I am doing today does not mean I will do the same thing for three years from now. There will be new people coming in, new people taking over. In a way, it’s healthy,” Shastri said.

Shastri on Binny taking over as BCCI president

Shastri further expressed his happiness at the news of former India cricketer Roger Binny taking over as the next chief of the BCCI. Shastri said Binny was his colleague in the 1983 World Cup and he is extremely happy because it's the first time a World Cup winner is likely to be the president of the BCCI. Shastri said there is continuity in Binny becoming the next president of the BCCI because he was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and has now moved on to become the BCCI chief.

"Roger’s name has come up and I am delighted. He was my colleague in the World Cup. There is continuity here because he was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and now, he moves on to become the president of the BCCI. I am extremely happy because it’s a World Cup winner who is the president for the first time in the history of the BCCI," Shastri said.

According to reports, Jay Shah is most likely to continue as BCCI secretary, while Ganguly is said to be exiting the top post to make way for former India cricketer Roger Binny.

