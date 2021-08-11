Nottingham Test: India & England Lose Two WTC Points & Fined 40% For Slow Over-rates

The India vs England Nottingham Test ended in a draw after the final day of the match was washed out due to rain. Team India dominated the first Test at Trent Bridge with pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah managing to bowl out the home team in both innings. Bumrah went onto finish the match with 9 wickets. The attention now shifts to Lords where both teams will play the second test and try and take the lead in the series by winning the match. However, ahead of the IND vs ENG test both the teams were docked of their World Test Championship points.

ICC fines India and England; docks them of WTC points

According to a statement released by the ICC, England and India both have been fined 40% of their match fees and docked off two ICC WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 1st Test in Nottingham. As per the statement, the sanction was imposed by match referee Chris Broad after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

England and India have been fined and docked two points each from their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 tally for slow over-rates in the Nottingham Test.



Details 👇#ENGvIND | #WTC23https://t.co/tthEorqDe9 — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2021

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Ind vs Eng 2nd test schedule

Coming to the Ind vs Eng 2nd test schedule the match will be hosted at the Lord's Cricket Stadium from August 12 to August 16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25. The final two India vs England Tests (September 2-6 and September 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester respectively.