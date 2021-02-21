Novak Djokovic 'cannot Wait To Meet' His Wife Jelena And Kids Post Australian Open Triumph

Just a few hours after winning his record ninth Australian Open title against the first-time finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic has sent his love to his family, especially his better half Jelena and has gone on to say how much he is missing her.

'Cannot wait to see you guys': Novak Djokovic

Jelena Djokovic took to her official Twitter handle and wrote that the love affair that her husband has with the RL (Rod Laver) stadium is broadcasted worldwide for many years now (nine years to be precise). She then sent her loves and hugs to Novak after which she urged 'Djoker' to bring the trophy home.

When the tweet came to the Serb's notice, he replied by saying that he just cannot wait to see her and other members of his family including their kids Tara and Stephen.

Cannot wait to see you guys 😍😘👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 https://t.co/4JAeMP9vqn — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 21, 2021

Novak Djokovic wins his record ninth Australian Open title

Djokovic, who had suffered a scare against Dominic Thiem in the last year's summit clash made easy work of Medvedev 7-5,6-2,6-2 to clinch his record ninth Australian Open title and by the virtue of this win, he has won his 18th career Grand Slam and needs just two more slams to equal the dynamic duo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who are tied at 20 apiece.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the young Russian as he was locking horns with an opponent who had already won the first Grand Slam of the year eight times. However, the 23-year old had a great run prior to this title clash as he enjoyed a 20-match winning streak since November last year where he clinched the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals, and the ATP Cup respectively.

'Djoker' meant business right from the word 'go' and even though Medvedev did stage a fightback it was only a sporadic one as the 33-year-old made use of his experience to come out of tense situations and add yet another feather in the cap and that is the Australian Open 2021 championship.

