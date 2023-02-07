Now Even Former Pak Player Thinks Shifting Asia Cup From Pakistan Is 'the Best Option'

The conduct of the 2023 Asia Cup has become a major talking point in both India and Pakistan over the past couple of months. In a meeting held in Bahrain last week, it has been decided that the Asia Cup will be moved to a neutral venue due to restrictions on the Indian team for their travel to Pakistan. However, the news triggered a massive outrage in Pakistan, where former cricketers started threatening to boycott the upcoming World Cup in India in case the Asia Cup is moved out of their country.

Now, it seems that even Pakistan is okay with Asia Cup being shifted out of the country. Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq has said that shifting the Asia Cup to Dubai is the best option as it will allow India to participate in the event. Razzaq said it's good for cricket and for cricket promotion because India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. Razzaq also called on both the PCB and the BCCI to sit together and solve the issue.

"It’s good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it’s the best option. It’s good for cricket and cricketers. It doesn’t happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across the table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue," Razzaq was quoted as saying to Geo News.

Where will the Asia Cup be held if not in Pakistan?

Pakistan is the host nation for the Asian Cricket Council's marquee event and the BCCI has reiterated that it has no problem with PCB hosting the tournament but the Indian team won't be able to participate if it's being held in the military-run country. So, if the reports are to be believed, the Asia Cup will either be hosted in the UAE or Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India.

The Asia Cup will most likely be held in September this year with teams such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and UAE slated to take part in the marquee event.

