'Now-fit' R Ashwin To Miss Warm-up Game Vs Leicester, Likely To Join Team Tomorrow: Report

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to stay back in India under quarantine after the 35-year-old tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and failed to travel to England with the Indian Test team. India face England in the 5th Test match from last year's series, followed by an ODI and a T20I series, starting from July 1. While the Rohit Sharma-led team begins their tour on June 24 with the four-day tour game against county championship team Leicestershire, it is being reported that Ashwin will join the team ahead of the warm-up game, but will not play.

As per reports, the development was confirmed by BCCI sources and management in the UK that Ashwin will fly to England in the next 24 hours. The five-match Test series during India’s tour of England in 2021 was postponed due to a Covid-19 outburst in the Indian camp. India currently lead the series by 2-1 and Ashwin’s presence in the squad will certainly be a positive for the team.

A look at R Ashwin's Test cricket

He is currently the second-highest wicket-takers for India in the longest format with 442 wickets in his tally from 86 matches. The off-spinner recently surpassed legendary India pacer and captain Kapil Dev to reach the spot. The list is led by India’s highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble, who notched up a total of 619 wickets in 132 matches from 1990 to 2008.

Rahul Dravid joins the Indian Test Squad ahead of the tour game

Having said that, the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma flew to England on June 16 and kicked off their preparations, soon after. The team is expected to field their best players in the warm-up game, as players look to get back into form. Meanwhile, India coach Rahul Dravid joined the team in England on Tuesday, after finishing his India duties in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant await big knocks

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer also joined the rest of the squad on Tuesday, alongside the coach. Rohit, Pant and Virat Kohli will be hoping to find their forms back, having struggled to bat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In the meantime, the team is yet to announce the replacement of vice-captain KL Rahul, who will miss the Edgbaston Test due to an injury.

India's Test squad for the 5th Test:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

