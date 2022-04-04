'Now That You Are In Heaven...': Rishabh Pant Remembers Late Father In Emotional Note

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's cricketing journey saw him lose two important people in his life as they helped in shaping his career. The two people we are talking about is Pant's father and his childhood coach, Tarak Sinha. Rishabh Pant father died in 2017 and four years later in 2021, the southpaw lost his childhood coach. The date April 5 will mark five years since Pant lost his father, who had suffered a cardiac arrest. The cricketer shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle while remembering his dad and the sacrifices he made for him.

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant pens emotional note for his late father

The date April 5 will mark five years since Pant lost his father, who had suffered a cardiac arrest. Former Indian cricketer and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar Suresh Raina has also reacted to Pant's moving post. The cricketer on Tueday shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle which read,

" I miss my Dad. He loved me for who I was and accepted me for who I was striving to become. Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in heaven dad, I know you will continue to protect me. Thanks for being my dad. I will always love and miss you until we meet again,”

When Pant's father had died the cricketer has travelled back to his home town Roorkee to perform the last rites. He then came back on time for Delhi Daredevils’ (now Delhi Capitals) opening fixture of IPL 2017 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in which he scored a 33-ball half-century in that game despite battling an emotional battle from within.

Rishabh Pant IPL career

Having made his IPL debut back in 2016, Rishabh Pant has gone onto 86 IPL matches scoring 2542 runs in total. He has 15 half-centuries and one century this name till date. Pant, who was named DC’ skipper ahead of the IPL 2021 and was retained by the franchisee ahead of IPL 2022. Currently, Delhi Capitals are fifth on the points table having won and lost one match each. DC beat Mumbai Indians in the first match before losing to Gujarat Titans in the second fixture.