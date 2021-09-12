'Nowhere Near Dravid, Ganguly Or Laxman': Shane Warne On India's Batting Line-up

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne reckoned that the current Indian batting unit is nowhere close to the lineup, consisting of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. However, the veteran spin wizard went on to hail the current Indian all-format skipper Virat Kohli as one of the best batters of the modern era.

Team India recently were in action in England where Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored the bulk of the runs while opening the batting, while the rest of the middle order did not provide support and Shane Warne, the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, was clear cut in saying that the current Indian batting lineup doesn’t ooze the same class of the players in the 1990s and 2000s.

'Rishabh Pant will be a superstar down the track'

"Their batting is nowhere near as strong as Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman, Tendulkar, Sehwag. Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen on the planet, if not the best across all forms, but when you see that top five of Sehwag, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Tendulkar, that isn't bad. I don't think you can say that it's the best batting Indian side," Warne was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

Warne also believed that Rishabh Pant has the potential to scale greater heights in future. Pant wasn’t in great form against the Brits as he managed only 146 runs at an average of 20.85 with a top score of 50. Moreover, Warne stated that India’s bowling has scripted a number of wins for Virat and Co. in the past few months. The legend mentioned that the Indian team has groomed their bowling to be successful in diverse conditions around the world.

Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker in the England Test series after England’s Ollie Robinson. Bumrah picked up 18 wickets from four games with one five-wicket haul. "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two standout players, and I think Rishabh Pant will be a superstar down the track. But I think it is their fast bowlers that have elevated India to be able to win in all conditions and not just in India," Warne added.

Image: AP