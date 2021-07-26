NRK Vs ITT TNPL 2021 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Nellai Royal Kings Vs Idream Tiruppur?

Nellai Royal Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the tenth match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in Chennai today (July 26). While Nellai Royal Kings has won one out of the two games it has played so far in TNPL 5, IDream Tiruppur hasn't been able to register even a single win and currently ranks last on the points table. The Kings were defeated by the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the first game of the TNPL 5 but won by seven wickets against the Chepauk Super Gillies in the second game. Tiruppur, on the other hand, had a sour start to the competition as its first match was rained out due to inclement weather. Tiruppur was defeated by Salem Spartans by 16 runs in its second match of the season.

Where to watch TNPL 5?

All matches of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will be live telecast on the Star Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Star network. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the match start?

The game between Nellai Royal Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST and the toss is scheduled to be held 30 minutes before the start of the match at 7:00 pm IST.

NRK vs ITT Full squad list

Nellai Royal Kings: Sri Neranjan R, Sarathraj A, Rohith Ram R, Sarath Kumar M, Vivek R (Wicketkeeper), Suresh C, Veermani T, Senthil Nathan S, Suryap Prakash L, Ashwath Mukunthan, Pradosh Ranjan (Wicketkeeper), Harish NS, Indrajith, Abhinav M, Trilok Nag H, Sharun Kumar S, Sanjay Yadav R, Jitendra Kumar CSH, Thisayaraj Davidson, Arjun Murthy, Aparajith Baba (Captain), Ajith Kumar T.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, Ravi Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed (Captain), Mohammed Ashik N (Wicketkeeper), Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.

Key Players:

NRK: Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murthy, Sharun Kumar.

ITT: S Aravind, M Mohammed, Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, Aswin Crist.

Image: TNPL/Website

