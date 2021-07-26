NRK Vs ITT TNPL Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Playing 11, Team News & Preview

Match 10 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be played between Nellai Royal Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, July 26. The clash is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at NRK vs ITT Dream 11 prediction, NRK vs ITT Dream team and NRK vs ITT fantasy team tips.

NRK vs ITT match preview

Nellai Royal Kings managed to get their first points on board by beating the two-time champions Chepaul Super Gillies by 7 wickets in their previous encounter. skipper Baba Aparajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul performed really well to guide eth team to victory. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on the other hand lost to Salem Spartans 16 runs in their previous match and will be desperate for their first win of the campaign. In the two matches played so far they had one loss, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul guided the Nellai Royal Kings to an exciting win with a fluent half century, while Skipper Daryl Ferrario played a gritty knock to secure Salem Spartans' victory in double-header Saturday. #ShriramCapitalTNPL2021 #CSGvNRK #iDTTvSS pic.twitter.com/wcKBZjk573 — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 24, 2021

NRK vs ITT playing XI

NRK probable playing XI: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Mohan Abhinav, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Arjun Murthy, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson

ITT probable Playing XI: S Dinesh, S Aravind, S Siddharth, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Tushar Raheja (wk), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed (c), Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham, Thamarai Kannan

NRK vs ITT fantasy team tips

For Nellai Royal Kings Pradosh Ranjan Paul and skipper Baba Aparajith will be the key players for the team following their superb batting display in the previous match. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on the other hand would want P Francis Rokins and Maan Bafna to continue from where they left off in the previous match.

NRK vs ITT Dream team

Wicketkeeper: Baba Indrajith

Batsmen: Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Abhinav Mohan , P Francis Rokins

All-rounders: R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: Maan Bafna, Aswin Crist,Sharun Kumar

NRK vs ITT Dream 11 prediction

As per our NRK vs ITT Dream 11 prediction, Nellai Royal Kings are likely to come out victorius

Disclaimer: The NRK vs ITT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NRK vs ITT Dream 11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: TNPremierLeague / Twitter