NS Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysia T20 League Live Game Info

Northern Strikers (NS) are all set to take on Central Smashers in the Malaysia T20 league match which is set to be played at the Kinrara Oval cricket ground. The NS vs CS live streaming is slated to begin at 9.00 AM IST on Thursday, September 17. Here is a look at our NS vs CS Dream11 prediction, NS vs CS match prediction, NS vs CS Dream11 team and NS vs CS Playing 11.

NS vs CS live: NS vs CS Dream11 prediction and preview

It is too early to make a proper NS vs CS Dream11 prediction as both the teams will be the first match of the series for both the teams. Northern Strikers, captained by Virandeep Singh, are pre-tournament favourites and have some exciting talent at their disposal. On the other hands, Central Smashers also have a balanced side and will look to put up a great display.

Both the teams will have women cricketers in their ranks after two national women’s team players were named in each of the four squads with every playing XI mandated to include at least one female player. The decision was taken after the cancellation of this year’s Malaysian Super Women League.

NS vs CS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NS vs CS Dream11 team

NS vs CS Dream11 prediction: NS vs CS Dream11 team: NS squad

Virandeep Singh (capt), Bhushan Save, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Anas Malik, Hakim Harisan, Aminuddin Ramly, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Aimal Khan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhd Luqman Nur Hakimi, Neville Cristie, Asyraf Azmi, Zulamry Mohdin, Winifred Duraisingam, Aisya Eleesa

NS vs CS Dream11 prediction: NS vs CS Dream11 team: CS squad

Ahmad Faiz (capt), Anwar Arudin, Alam Muhammad Saif (Wicketkeeper), Unni Pravan Namit, Rohit Vyas, Nazril Rahman, Ammar Zuhdi, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham, Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Muhammad Shahid, Ajab Khan, Muhammad Amirul Syami, Janidu Himsara, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Wan Julia, Ainna Hamizah

NS vs CS Dream11 prediction: NS vs CS top picks

Virandeep Singh

Pavandeep Singh

Ahmad Faiz

Rohit Vyas

NS vs CS Dream11 team

NS vs CS Dream11 prediction

As per our NS vs CS Dream11 prediction, NS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NS vs CS Dream11 prediction, NS vs CS top picks and NS vs CS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NS vs CS match prediction and NS vs CS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Malaysia Cricket / Twitter