NS Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Game Preview

Northern Strikers will battle it out against Southern Hitters in the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here's the NS vs SH Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, NS vs SH Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

NS vs SH live: NS vs SH Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020

Time: 9 AM IST

NS vs SH live: NS vs SH Dream11 prediction and preview

🎥Are you allowed to be this good against spin on a turning track? 🤔



Pure 🔥🔥🔥 from Shafiq Sharif, who raced to 50 off just 22 balls 👇 pic.twitter.com/rMM3d38mAn — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) October 10, 2020

Northern Strikers occupy the second spot in the Malaysian T20 League table with three victories and two defeats in all. Although they have bagged six points, same as leaders Central Smashers, they are placed second due to difference in net run rate. On the other hand, Southern Hitters are placed third in the table, having bagged four points so far. They have managed two victories, while also tasted defeat in two other games.

NS vs SH Dream11 prediction: NS vs SH Dream11 team news

Northern Strikers: Sharveen Surendran, Aimal Khan, Anas Malik, Virandeep Singh, Winifred Duraisingam, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Aminuddin Ramly, Nur Arianna Natsya, Syazrul Idrus, Ainool Haqqiem, Aisya Eleesa, Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Zulamry Mohdin, Neville Liyanage, Pavandeep Singh

Southern Hitters: Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafiz, Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir, Aaryan Amin Premj

NS vs SH Dream11 prediction: NS vs SH playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Imam Jawfer

Batsmen: Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Daniyal Hafeez, Ainool Hafiz

All-rounders: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Amir Khan

Bowlers: Anwar Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Zulamry Mohdin

NS vs SH live: NS vs SH Dream11 prediction and top picks

Northern Strikers: Zulamry Mohdin, Aminuddin Ramly (c)

Southern Hitters: Ainool Hafiz (vc), Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak

NS vs SH match prediction

Northern Strikers start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The NS vs SH match prediction is based on our own analysis. The NS vs SH playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Malaysia Cricket Instagram

