NS Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T10 Bash Live

Northern Strikers (NS) will face Southern Hitters (SH) in the second match of the Malaysian T10 Bash this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, August 7 at 5:10 PM IST. Here is a look at our NS vs SH Dream11 prediction, NS vs SH Dream11 team and NS vs SH Dream11 top picks. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match after making their NS vs SH Dream11 team and NS vs SH Dream11 prediction by logging onto FanCode in India and Willow TV in other specified countries, a list of which is available on Malaysia Cricket's YouTube channel.

NS vs SH Dream11 prediction and preview

This game between Strikers and Hitters will be a star-studded affair due to the presence of some of the top players from Malaysia’s national side. Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak will be leading the Northern Strikers team while the captaincy duties of Southern Hitters are assigned to Virandeep Singh.

NS vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squads for NS vs SH Dream11 team

NS vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squads for NS vs SH Dream11 team: NS squad

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Chandan Kumar, Imam Roshan, Harinderjit Singh, Nazril Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Shukri Rahim, Charan Kumar, Mohsin Zaman, Arif Ullah, Rashid Ahad, Syaqir Suhaimei.

NS vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squads for NS vs SH Dream11 team: SH squad

Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Saifullah Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Muhammad Gulraiz, Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim Shukor, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Md Sulaiman Ali, Rehan Mahmood, Hashim Islam, Haider Ali, Kevin Dulaj Perera.

NS vs SH Dream11 top picks

Ainool Hafiz Yatim

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak

Nazril Rahman

Bhushan Save

NS vs SH Dream11 team

NS vs SH Dream11 prediction

As per our NS vs SH Dream11 prediction, NS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NS vs SH Dream11 prediction, NS vs SH Dream11 top picks and NS vs SH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NS vs SH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

