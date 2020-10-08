NS Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysia T20 League Game Preview

Northern Strikers are set to face Western Warriors in the Malaysian T20 League on Friday, October 9. The match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 9:00 am IST. Here is a look at our NS vs WW match prediction, NS vs WW Dream11 team and the probable NS vs WW playing 11.

NS vs WW live: NS vs WW Dream11 prediction and preview

When these teams met earlier in the tournament, it was Warriors who defeated the Strikers by five wickets. Ahead of this match both teams suffered defeats in their previous matches and will be looking to bounce back by winning this encounter. The Warriors lost to Southern Hitters by 7 wickets, while Central Smashers defeated the Northern Strikers by a whopping 125 runs in their previous match.

A win for either of the teams will put them in top 2. Fans can expect a thrilling NS vs WW live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the NS vs WW playing 11.

NS vs WW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NS vs WW Dream11 team

NS vs WW Dream11 prediction: NS squad for NS vs WW Dream11 team

Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Aimal Khan, Winifred Duraisingam., Neville Liyanage, Zulamry Mohdin, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Anas Malik.

NS vs WW Dream11 prediction: WW squad for NS vs WW Dream11 team

Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Kevin Perera, Suharril Fetri, Yusrina Yaakop, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider

NS vs WW Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NS vs WW Dream11 team

Virandeep Singh

Dhivendran Mogan

Syazrul Idrus

Raj Kumar Rajendran

NS vs WW Dream11 prediction: NS vs WW Dream11 team

NS vs WW Dream11 prediction

As per our NS vs WW Dream11 prediction, NS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NS vs WW Dream11 prediction, NS vs WW top picks and NS vs WW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NS vs WW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Malaysia Cricket / Instagram

