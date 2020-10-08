NS Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysia T20 League Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern Strikers are set to face Western Warriors in the Malaysian T20 League on Friday, October 9. The match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 9:00 am IST. Here is a look at our NS vs WW match prediction, NS vs WW Dream11 team and the probable NS vs WW playing 11.
ALso Read: Stephen Fleming Faces Wrath Of Chennai Fans For Backing Kedar Jadhav's Selection
When these teams met earlier in the tournament, it was Warriors who defeated the Strikers by five wickets. Ahead of this match both teams suffered defeats in their previous matches and will be looking to bounce back by winning this encounter. The Warriors lost to Southern Hitters by 7 wickets, while Central Smashers defeated the Northern Strikers by a whopping 125 runs in their previous match.
A win for either of the teams will put them in top 2. Fans can expect a thrilling NS vs WW live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the NS vs WW playing 11.
Also Read: Shane Watson Ranks Ex-Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi 2nd Amongst Greatest T20 Bowlers Ever
Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Aimal Khan, Winifred Duraisingam., Neville Liyanage, Zulamry Mohdin, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Anas Malik.
Also Read: Sam Curran Should Open The Batting': Chennai Fans Laud All-rounder Despite Kolkata Loss
Shafiq Sharif, Syed Rehmanatullah, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Amir Azim, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Jamahidaya Intan, Kevin Perera, Suharril Fetri, Yusrina Yaakop, Arief Yusof, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin Zainal, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rizwan Haider
Also Read: BCCI's Request For Virat Kohli Should Not Be Accepted By Cricket Australia: Allan Border
Virandeep Singh
Dhivendran Mogan
Syazrul Idrus
Raj Kumar Rajendran
As per our NS vs WW Dream11 prediction, NS will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Warner, Bairstown power Hyderabad to 201/6 in 20 overs
3 hours ago
Malaysian T20 League NS vs WW live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
28 mins ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal gets advice from ex-Kolkata player on succeeding in Dream11 IPL cricket
3 hours ago
MS Dhoni irritated at Chennai batsmen failing to innovate under pressure post Kolkata loss
3 hours ago
Ben Stokes trolled by Yuvraj Singh after mocking Kolkata's odd strategy for Eoin Morgan
4 hours ago
Ravindra Jadeja woos netizens on Twitter after super relay catch with Faf du Plessis
4 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points