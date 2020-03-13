NS-W Vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Other Match Details

Northern Spirit will take on Auckland Hearts in a Women's ODI match in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on Saturday, March 13. The NS-W vs AH-W live match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The NS-W vs AH-W live match will commence at 3:00 AM (IST). Here is our NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team, NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, NS-W vs AH-W playing 11, NS-W vs AH-W match prediction that will bring you the best NS-W vs AH-W live match results.

The last time these two teams met, it was Northern Spirit emerged victorious by 5 runs. Both the teams are well balanced with some promising talent. It would be an interesting contest between the two teams. Auckland Hearts would look to avenge their defeat in the last game while Northern Spirit would look to get the better of Auckland Hearts.

Let's take a look at the squads and NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction.

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Squads

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: NS-W vs AH-W playing 11: Northern Spirit Playing 11

CA Gurrey, FC Leydon-Davis, EAJ Richardson, KG Anderson, BM Halliday, MB Templeton, OR Lobb, LS Mulivai, C Esterhuizen, CR Sarsfield, SR Naidu, NH Patel (12ᵗʰ)

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: NS-W vs AH-W playing 11: Auckland Hearts Playing 11

IC Gaze, S Shahri, AN Kelly, RSM Lili'i, BG Armstrong, JEI Prasad, TI Lamb, AT Hucker, JL Barnett, RH McNeill, FC Jonas, MM Penfold (12ᵗʰ)

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction: NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team

Here is the NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: OR Lobb, TI Lamb

Batswomen: CA Gurrey, FC Leydon-Davis, RSM Lili'i (Captain),

Bowlers: C Esterhuizen, FC Jonas, LS Mulivai

All-Rounders: AN Kelly, EAJ Richardson (Vice-captain), BG Armstrong

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction: NS-W vs AH-W match prediction

Northern Spirit start off as favourites to win as per our NS-W vs AH-W match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: NORTHERN SPIRIT TWITTER