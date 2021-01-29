NS W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

The Northern Spirit Women (NS W) and the Auckland Hearts (AH W) in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20. The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The NS W vs AH W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 11:40 AM IST on Friday, January 29. Here, we take a look at NS W vs AH W playing 11 and NS W vs AH W match prediction.

IT’S GAME DAY!!!



Northern Knights v Auckland Aces

3.20pm @skycityhamilton Northern Spirit v Auckland Hearts

7.10pm



We are making history today & we can’t wait for you to be part of it 🌈#NDTogether #CricketNation #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/PMFHrG5xA2 — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) January 29, 2021

NS W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: NS W vs AH W live match preview

The Auckland Hearts have been the more impressive team in the competition so far when compared to the Northern Spirit side. Having played seven matches in the league so far, the Auckland Hearts have accumulated 18 points, and they have lost only two fixtures so far. They currently occupy the third spot on the points table. The Northern Spirit have been able to register only three wins so far in the competition from their eight encounters. They are at the fourth position with 12 points. Both sides will be looking to score a comprehensive victory at this crucial juncture of the tournament. An exhilarating T20 contest is on the cards, and considering the two exciting line-ups, fans are up for a high-octane contest.

NS W vs AH W live: Full Squads

Northern Spirit: Felicity Leydon-Davis(c), Kate Anderson, Emma Baker, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lucy Boucher, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris and Kayley Knight.

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii(c), Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri and Natasha van Tilburg.

NS W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NS W vs AH W playing 11

B Halliday

N Patel

H Huddleston

A Peterson

NS W vs AH W match prediction: NS W vs AH W Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: S Carnachan

Batters: B Halliday (C), K Anderson, K Perkins

All-rounders: N Patel, E Richardson, A Peterson, B Armstrong

Bowlers: H Huddleston (VC), A Kelly, F Leydon-Davis

NS W vs AH W live: NS W vs AH W match prediction

As per our NS W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, Auckland Hearts should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NS W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, top picks and NS W vs AH W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NS W vs AH W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Dream11 Super Smash Twitter

