NS-W Vs AH-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Northern Spirit Women are scheduled to go up against Auckland Hearts Women in the ongoing Dream11 Women’s Super Smash 2019-20. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The match will start at 3:40 PM. Northern Spirit is currently at the third spot of the points table with two wins and one loss. Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, is at the second spot with three wins and no losses.
We've got our first @SuperSmashNZ double-header at Seddon tomorrow 👍👍— Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 20, 2019
Watch 2⃣ matches for the price of 1⃣ as the Spirit and Knights take-on the @aucklandcricket sides
Full story | https://t.co/Kb4y0niSAP#ndtogether #SPIRITvHEARTS #KNIGHTSvACES #supersmashnz #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/KZnEkSByOR
Head Coach Nick White names an unchanged squad for the HEARTS @SuperSmashNZ clash with the Northern Spirit. #FollowSuit #HEARTSDoItBest ⚪️🔵https://t.co/zMb3RlT998— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 20, 2019
