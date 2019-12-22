NS-W Vs AH-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Northern Spirit Women are scheduled to go up against Auckland Hearts Women in the ongoing Dream11 Women’s Super Smash 2019-20. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The match will start at 3:40 PM. Northern Spirit is currently at the third spot of the points table with two wins and one loss. Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, is at the second spot with three wins and no losses.

NS-W vs AH-W Match Schedule

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2019

Time: 3.40 PM

NS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11s

Northern Spirit Women: Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimar Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen

Auckland Hearts Women: Anna Peterson, Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Tariel Lamb, Natasha van Tilburg, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Saachi Shahri, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 top picks

Northern Spirit Women: Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Lauren Heaps, Felicity Leydon-Davis

Auckland Hearts Women: Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong

Head Coach Nick White names an unchanged squad for the HEARTS @SuperSmashNZ clash with the Northern Spirit. #FollowSuit #HEARTSDoItBest ⚪️🔵https://t.co/zMb3RlT998 — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 20, 2019

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batswomen: Katie Perkins (Vice-Captain), Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Katie Gurrey, Lauren Heaps

All Rounders: Anna Peterson (Captain), Carolyn Esterhuizen

Bowlers: Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Felicity Leydon-Davis

Auckland Women start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

