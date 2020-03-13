NS-W Vs AH-W Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report And Other Match Details

Northern Spirit will take on Auckland Hearts in a Women's ODI match in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on Saturday, March 14. The NS-W vs AH-W live match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The NS-W vs AH-W live match will commence at 3:00 AM (IST). Here are the NS-W vs AH-W live score, NS-W vs AH-W live streaming, NS-W vs AH-W live telecast in India and other Auckland Women vs Northern District Women match details.

NS-W vs AH-W live streaming: NS-W vs AH-W live telecast in India and NS-W vs AH-W live score

There will be no NS-W vs AH-W live telecast in India. You can follow the NS-W vs AH-W live score updates on the official website of New Zealand Cricket as well as social media handles of the teams. The NS-W vs AH-W live streaming can be watched on YouTube.

NS-W vs AH-W live match streaming: NS-W vs AH-W live score - Pitch Report

Unlike a few other venues in New Zealand, the Seddon Park track is not a batting paradise. The pitch is expected to be on a slower side. In the last five matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 225 while batting first, which makes us predict the NS-W vs AH-W live score to be between 240-260. Chasing teams have lost all of the last five matches played at the venue, which could prompt either of the captains to bat first upon winning the toss.

NS-W vs AH-W live match streaming: NS-W vs AH-W live score - Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 6 to 13 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 9 and 23 Degrees Celsius. The weather will be clear and sunny and we can expect a full Auckland Women vs Northern Districts Women match.

NS-W vs AH-W live match: Preview

The last time these two teams met it was Northern Spirit emerged victorious by 5 runs. Both the teams are well balanced with some promising talent. It would be an interesting contest between the two teams. Auckland Hearts would look to avenge their defeat in the last game while Northern Spirit would look to get the better of Auckland Hearts.

IMAGE COURTESY: AUCKLAND HEARTS TWITTER