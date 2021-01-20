NS W Vs CM W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

The Northern Spirit Women (NS W) will go up against the Canterbury Magicians Women (CM W) in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Thursday, January 21 at 3:30 PM NZDT (8:00 AM IST). The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. Here's a look at our NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction, probable NS W vs CM W playing 11 and NS W vs CM W Dream11 team.

NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction and preview

The Canterbury Magicians Women are currently at the second spot of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 standings with 14 points. Frances Mackay and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two (one draw). The Northern Spirit Women, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the leaderboard as they have lost all of their past six matches.

NS W vs CM W live: NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM NZDT, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Also Read l SA W vs PK W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 1st ODI match preview

NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: NS W vs CM W Dream11 team, squad list

NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: Northern Spirit Women squad

Olivia Lobb, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Lucy Boucher, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Alisha Rout, Naomi Matthews, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Meddy Hyde, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Emma Baker, Holly Topp, AM Ewart

NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: Canterbury Magicians Women squad

Laura Hughes, Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Kirsty Nation, Emma Kench, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Jacinta Savage, Sarah Asmussen, Jessica Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Kristy Havill, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, KM Sims

Also Read l REN vs STA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2021 match preview

NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: NS W vs CM W Dream11 team, top picks

Northern Spirit Women: Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Felicity Leydon-Davis

Canterbury Magicians Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Gabby Sullivan

NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction: NS W vs CM W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes

Batswomen: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Amy Satterthwaite

All-Rounders: Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Frances Mackay

Bowlers: Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Felicity Leydon-Davis

Also Read l BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, squads, 1st ODI match preview

NS W vs CM W live: NS W vs CM W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Canterbury Magicians Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NS W vs CM W match prediction and NS W vs CM W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NS W vs CM W Dream11 team and NS W vs CM W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Nepal One Day Cup match preview

Image Source: Dream11 Super Smash/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.