NS W Vs CM W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

The Northern Districts (Northern Spirit) Women will take on the Canterbury Magicians Women in the eighth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. The NS W vs CM W match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 am IST from the Cobham Oval, Whangarei on December 4. Here are the NS W vs CM W live streaming details, how to watch NS W vs CM W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

We head to Whangarei for rounds 3&4 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield this weekend!



One change to the team from our Otago visit, Kirsty nation comes into the 12 for Allie Mace-Cochrane. #WeAreCanterbury #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/3Rm6pZKyrP — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) December 3, 2020

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield: Spirit vs Magicians preview

Two undefeated teams, the Northern Spirit Women and the Canterbury Magicians go up against each other in round 3 and 4 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21. It will be a match for domination that will see one team lose their first game at the tournament. The head to head between today's teams presents an interesting pattern as well, with each team having won alternate games in their last five encounters.

After a crushing defeat against the Auckland Aces in last season's final, Spirit has started their campaign with two wins on the trot against the Wellington Women. These two wins put the Northern Sprit in third place on the table with nine points and a net run rate of 0.65. A larger margin of victory in the first match would have given Spirit an additional point and put them on equal footing with the top two teams.

The Canterbury Magicians finished their last season in third place and closely missed out on a chance to play at the finals. Like their opponents, the Magicians have started their campaign with two huge wins against the Otago Volts. These overwhelming margins of victory have put the Canterbury Women in second place on the table with a net run rate of 2.333 and 10 points to their name.

NS W vs CM W live: Spirit vs Magicians live streaming

The Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women game will not be televised live in India. Fans can access the Spirit vs Magicians live streaming in India on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website as well as on the New Zealand Cricket Youtube page. Spirit vs Magicians live scores and updates can also be found on FanCode as well as on the NZ cricket website and social media accounts.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield: NS W vs CM W pitch report and weather forecast

The weather for the Spirit vs Magicians clash is not a hopeful one. Accuweather predicts heavy showers from 12 noon to around 3 pm local time at Whangarei. The match should begin at its scheduled time of 10 am local, but is expected to be cut short and continue post 3 pm. The pitch at Whangarei has generally been a high scoring one with a lot on offer for the batters and bowlers.

