NS-W Vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Women’s ODD Match Preview

The Northern Spirit (NS-W) and the Otago Sparks (OS-W) will clash in the upcoming match of the New Zealand Women’s ODD on Saturday, February 20 at 10:00 AM NZDT (2:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. Here's a look at our NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction, probable NS-W vs OS-W playing 11 and NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team.

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 preview

Northern Spirit are currently at the third spot of the New Zealand Women’s ODD standings with nine points. Eimear Richardson and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing four. Otago Sparks, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) position of the table as they have lost all their past six matches in the tournament.

NS-W vs OS-W live: NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM NZDT, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team, squad list

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: Northern Spirit squad

Eimear Richardson, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Charlotte Sarsfield, Katie Gurrey, Olivia Lobb, Lucy Boucher, Lauren Heaps, Makayla Templeton, Kayley Knight, Mereana Hyde, Nensi Patel, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Lily Sinei Mulivai, Georgina Harris, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Alisha Rout, Emma Baker, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp, Anne Ewart

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: Otago Sparks squad

Polly Inglis, Millie Cowan, Caitlin Blakely, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Gemma Adams, Olivia Gain, Bhagya Herath, Saffron Wilson, Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Molly Loe, Sophie Gray, Hayley Jensen, Megan Meltzer

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team, top picks

Northern Spirit: Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield

Otago Sparks: Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Emma Black

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Olivia Lobb

Batsmen: Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan

All-Rounders: Eimear Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Eden Carson

Bowlers: Emma Black, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kayley Knight

NS-W vs OS-W live: NS-W vs OS-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Northern Spirit will come out on top in this contest.

Our SBS Bank Otago Sparks take on the fourth place Northen Spirit, in a weekend of #HBJShield cricket🏏



Check out the team travelling to Hamilton below! The game will be live scored



11:00am first ball⚡️#OurOtago #HBJShield — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) February 18, 2021

Note: The NS-W vs OS-W match prediction and NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team and NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

