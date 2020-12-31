NS W Vs WB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Northern Spirit Women (NS W) will lock horns with the Wellington Blaze Women (WB W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The NS W vs WB W match will be played at the Bay Oval. The NS W vs WB W live match is scheduled to commence at 8:10 AM IST on Friday, January 1. Here, we take a look at NS W vs WB W live scores, NS W vs WB W match prediction and NS W vs WB W playing 11.

Also Read: India Vs Australia: David Warner May Play In Sydney Even If He's Not 100% Fit: McDonald

NS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: NS W vs WB W live match preview

NS W will be in high spirits after winning their previous match versus the Central Hinds Women by 17 runs. In that match, Katie Gurrey played brilliantly and scored 57 runs for the side. She will be once again expected to score runs versus the Blaze in the upcoming match. Skipper FC Leydon-Davis looked in good touch in the previous match and will be looking to lead the team from the front yet again. Eimear Richardson had picked 3 wickets in the previous match and will look to do the job with the ball once again.

Ready for New Years Day @SuperSmashNZ cricket at Bay Oval! 🏏



Welcome back Leigh Kasperek and Ben Sears! 🤝#WEAREWELLINGTON #supersmashnz pic.twitter.com/GUo3SZJXaH — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) December 30, 2020

WB W also played their previous match versus the Central Hinds Women which they comfortably won by 9 wickets. Openers RM Burns and skipper ML Green provided a solid start at the top, while TMM Newton bowled well picking up 3 wickets. Both teams have made a positive start to their campaign and fans can expect a good contest between these two sides.

Also Read: Battered Pakistan Captain 'can't Explain' Kiwi Neil Wagner's Heroics Despite 2 Broken Toes

NS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Probable NS W vs WB W playing 11

NS W: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Kate Anderson, Nensi Patel, Brooke Halliday, Kayley Knight, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield, Meddy Hyde

WB W: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Bethany Molony.

Also Read: India Vs Australia: Shardul Thakur Likely To Play In Sydney Test, Umesh Yadav Out Of Series

NS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NS W vs WB W Dream11 team

Amelia Kerr

Maddy Green

Eimear Richardson

Caitlin Gurrey

Also Read: 3-match Australia-India Women's ODI Cricket Series Postponed

NS W vs WB W match prediction: NS W vs WB W Dream11 team

NS W vs WB W live: NS W vs WB W match prediction

As per our NS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, WB W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and NS W vs WB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NS W vs WB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket Wellington / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.