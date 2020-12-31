NS W Vs WB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Northern Spirit Women (NS W) will lock horns with the Wellington Blaze Women (WB W) in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2020 tournament. The NS W vs WB W match will be played at the Bay Oval. The NS W vs WB W live match is scheduled to commence at 8:10 AM IST on Friday, January 1. Here, we take a look at NS W vs WB W live scores, NS W vs WB W match prediction and NS W vs WB W playing 11.
NS W will be in high spirits after winning their previous match versus the Central Hinds Women by 17 runs. In that match, Katie Gurrey played brilliantly and scored 57 runs for the side. She will be once again expected to score runs versus the Blaze in the upcoming match. Skipper FC Leydon-Davis looked in good touch in the previous match and will be looking to lead the team from the front yet again. Eimear Richardson had picked 3 wickets in the previous match and will look to do the job with the ball once again.
Ready for New Years Day @SuperSmashNZ cricket at Bay Oval! 🏏— Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) December 30, 2020
Welcome back Leigh Kasperek and Ben Sears! 🤝#WEAREWELLINGTON #supersmashnz pic.twitter.com/GUo3SZJXaH
WB W also played their previous match versus the Central Hinds Women which they comfortably won by 9 wickets. Openers RM Burns and skipper ML Green provided a solid start at the top, while TMM Newton bowled well picking up 3 wickets. Both teams have made a positive start to their campaign and fans can expect a good contest between these two sides.
NS W: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Kate Anderson, Nensi Patel, Brooke Halliday, Kayley Knight, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield, Meddy Hyde
WB W: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Bethany Molony.
Amelia Kerr
Maddy Green
Eimear Richardson
Caitlin Gurrey
As per our NS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, WB W should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The NS W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and NS W vs WB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NS W vs WB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image: Cricket Wellington / Twitter
