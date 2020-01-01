The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NS-W Vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, And Match News

Cricket News

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Super Smash game on January 1

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NS-W vs WB-W dream11

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Northern Spirit Women and Wellington Blaze Women will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 1, 2020 and will start at 8:00 AM IST.      

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match preview 

Northern Spirit Women will now face Wellington Blaze Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in the different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.   

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Squad details

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11: NS-W Squad

CA Gurrey, BM Bezuidenhout, KG Anderson, BM Halliday, EAJ Richardson, SRH Curtis (c), FC Leydon-Davis, AJ Rout, C Esterhuizen, MN Hyde, OR Lobb (wk), BM Perry, CR Sarsfield, LS Mulivai

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11: WB-W Squad

Liz Perry (c), Rebecca Burns, Lucy Doolan, Deanna Doughty, Allex Evans, Xara Jetly, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Suzie McDonald, Jess McFadyen (wk), Beth Molony and Thamsyn Newton

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Jess McFadyen

All-rounder – Amelia Kerr, KG Anderson, FC Leydon-Davis

Batswomen – Liz Perry (c), SRH Curtis (vc), Rebecca Burns, CA Gurrey, OR Lobb

Bowlers – Deanna Doughty, Jess Kerr

Northern Spirit Women start off as favourites to win the game.    

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
KUHAD REACTS ON OBAMA'S SONG LIST
COL RATHORE SLAMS MANISH TEWARI
IN PICTURES: NEW YEAR 2020
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL