NS-W Vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, And Match News

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Northern Spirit Women and Wellington Blaze Women will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 1, 2020 and will start at 8:00 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match preview

Northern Spirit Women will now face Wellington Blaze Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in the different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Squad details

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11: NS-W Squad

CA Gurrey, BM Bezuidenhout, KG Anderson, BM Halliday, EAJ Richardson, SRH Curtis (c), FC Leydon-Davis, AJ Rout, C Esterhuizen, MN Hyde, OR Lobb (wk), BM Perry, CR Sarsfield, LS Mulivai

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11: WB-W Squad

Liz Perry (c), Rebecca Burns, Lucy Doolan, Deanna Doughty, Allex Evans, Xara Jetly, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Suzie McDonald, Jess McFadyen (wk), Beth Molony and Thamsyn Newton

NS-W vs WB-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Jess McFadyen

All-rounder – Amelia Kerr, KG Anderson, FC Leydon-Davis

Batswomen – Liz Perry (c), SRH Curtis (vc), Rebecca Burns, CA Gurrey, OR Lobb

Bowlers – Deanna Doughty, Jess Kerr

Northern Spirit Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

