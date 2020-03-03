New South Wales Vs England Lions Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

England Lions face off against New South Wales on Day 3 of the 3rd unofficial Test match on Wednesday. The game is played at the North Dalton Park, Wollongong. The match commences at 4:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the New South Wales vs England Lions live scores and the New South Wales vs England Lions live stream in India.

New South Wales vs England Lions live scores: England Lions are 126/5 after Stumps on Day 2

Another strong day for our Second XI in Wollongong! 💪



Day two report 🗞 https://t.co/yowXiTYt2Q pic.twitter.com/V6iYFCQThB — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) March 3, 2020

New South Wales vs England Lions live scores: What has happened so far

The England Lions are in a precarious position in the New South Wales vs England Lions live match. They are 126/5 after stumps on Day 2. NSW skipper opted to bat after winning the toss on Monday. His side declared after scoring a massive 405/8. Opening batsman Ryan Hackney agonisingly missed out on a century after getting dismissed for 95. Jason Sangha (85) and Daniel Sams (80) also scored half-centuries to set up a massive total. In reply, the England Lions struggled to get going, losing wickets at regular intervals. Daniel Lawrence departed shortly after scoring a fifty and Sam Northeast (who is batting on 43) would hope to make his start count.

New South Wales vs England Lions live scores: New South Wales vs England Lions live match: Weather Conditions

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to hover between 20-24 degree celsius. There are chances of rain. Also, there is expected to be some cloud cover in the sky. Despite that, the weather is expected to be humid and it is unlikely to affect the pitch in any manner.

New South Wales vs England Lions live scores: New South Wales vs England Lions live match: Pitch report

The pitch at the North Dalton Park, Wollongong has favoured the batsmen so far. However, with overcast conditions, the bowlers might enter the fray like at the end of Day 2. If England Lions play through the initial overs, they can expect to get closer to the 405-run total NSW scored in their first innings. The outfield is quick, but some rain before the game might slow it down.

New South Wales vs England Lions live scores: New South Wales vs England Lions live stream in India

There is no official telecast for the NSW vs England Lions game in India. However, fans can follow the New South Wales vs England Lions live scores on cricket.com.au and on their social media handles. One can also find the New South Wales vs England Lions live scores updated on NSW Blues' Twitter handle as well. The highlights of the New South Wales vs England Lions match will also be updated on the same handles.

