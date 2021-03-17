NSW Vs TAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

New South Wales will take on Tasmania in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Thursday, March 18 at 4:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Here's a look at our NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction, probable NSW vs TAS playing 11 and NSW vs TAS Dream11 team.

NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction: NSW vs TAS preview

After three matches New South Wales are second on the points table with 9 points. They have 2 wins and 0 loss, while their last was abandoned due to rain. They will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Tasmania in the upcoming match. Harry Conway and Daniel Hughes in place of Josh Hazlewood (rested) and Jack Edwards (side strain).

Meanwhile, Tasmania are currently at the top of the points table and will look to extend their lead over New South Wales on the points table by beating them in the upcoming match. After losing to Queensland in the opening match, Tasmania have won two straight matches and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins. Ben McDermott and Matthew Wade have been named in the team for the upcoming clash. This should be an exciting contest to watch between these two sides.

NSW vs TAS live: Squad details for NSW vs TAS match

NSW: Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner

TAS: Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade (c), Beau Webster, Mac Wright

NSW vs TAS match prediction: Top picks for NSW vs TAS playing 11

Pat Cummins

David Warner

Jackson Bird

Ben McDermott

NSW vs TAS Dream11 live: NSW vs TAS Dream11 team



NSW vs TAS live: NSW vs TAS match prediction

As per our NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction, TAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NSW vs TAS match prediction and NSW vs TAS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NSW vs TAS Dream11 team and NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket Tasmania / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.