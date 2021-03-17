NSW Vs TAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
New South Wales will take on Tasmania in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Thursday, March 18 at 4:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Here's a look at our NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction, probable NSW vs TAS playing 11 and NSW vs TAS Dream11 team.
After three matches New South Wales are second on the points table with 9 points. They have 2 wins and 0 loss, while their last was abandoned due to rain. They will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Tasmania in the upcoming match. Harry Conway and Daniel Hughes in place of Josh Hazlewood (rested) and Jack Edwards (side strain).
.@MatthewWade13 and Ben McDermott join the squad ahead of a huge top-of-the-table clast against the @CricketNSWBlues tomorrow ðŸ‘€March 17, 2021
MATCH PREVIEW: https://t.co/OEcZEzBzzB#WeAreTigers #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/KO6FVnziPW
Meanwhile, Tasmania are currently at the top of the points table and will look to extend their lead over New South Wales on the points table by beating them in the upcoming match. After losing to Queensland in the opening match, Tasmania have won two straight matches and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins. Ben McDermott and Matthew Wade have been named in the team for the upcoming clash. This should be an exciting contest to watch between these two sides.
NSW: Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner
TAS: Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade (c), Beau Webster, Mac Wright
Pat Cummins
David Warner
Jackson Bird
Ben McDermott
As per our NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction, TAS will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The NSW vs TAS match prediction and NSW vs TAS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NSW vs TAS Dream11 team and NSW vs TAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image: Cricket Tasmania / Twitter
