NSW Vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

New South Wales will take on Western Australia in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Sunday, March 14 at 4:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Here's a look at our NSW vs WAU Dream11 prediction, probable NSW vs WAU playing 11 and NSW vs WAU Dream11 team.

NSW vs WAU Dream11 prediction: NSW vs WAU preview

New South Wales have made a great start to their campaign and are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have put up dominating display in the first two matches and will look to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming contest. In the first match, NSW crushed Victoria by 54 runs, while in the second match they overcame South Australia by 6 wickets. Josh Hazlewood has been added to the side for the upcoming match.

Western Australia meanwhile has one win and one loss from their two matches. They started their campaign by winning the opening match versus South Australia by 13 runs, while their second match was interrupted by rain, but it was Queensland who won the match by 93 runs under DLS rule after the match was reduced to 40 overs per side. This should be yet another exciting contest between these two sides.

NSW vs WAU live: Squad details for NSW vs WAU match

NSW: Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner

WAU: Sam Whiteman (C), Cam Bancroft, Jake Carder, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Liam O’Connor, Joel Paris

NSW vs WAU match prediction: Top picks for NSW vs WAU live match

David Warner

Pat Cummins

Cameron Green

Sam Whiteman

NSW vs WAU Dream11 live: NSW vs WAU Dream11 team

NSW vs WAU live: NSW vs WAU match prediction

As per our NSW vs WAU match prediction, NSW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NSW vs WAU match prediction and NSW vs WAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NSW vs WAU Dream11 team and NSW vs WAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: NSW Blues / Twitter

