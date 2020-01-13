The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NSW-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, news, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming ODD match on January 14.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11

The 18th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between New South Wales Women and Queensland Women. The match is scheduled to be played in Sydney. Their 50-overs fixture will be played on January 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.    

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 Tournament preview   

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

NSW-W vs AM-W Squad details

NSW-W Squad: L Griffith (c), T Wilson (wk), N Stalenberg, R Trenaman, P Litchfield, S Horley, L Cheatle, R Farrell, S Aley, H Silver Holmes, L Smith

AM-W Squad: C Koski, K Mack, A Lanning, M Penna, E Osborne, E Kershaw, M Lugg, N Hancock, C Leeson, Z Cooke, A Yates

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 team 

Wicketkeeper – T Wilson

All-rounder – R Trenaman, R Farrell, A Yates

Batswomen – C Koski (Captain), K Mack (Vice-Captain), N Stalenberg, E Kershaw

Bowlers – N Hancock, C Leeson, H Silver Holmes

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction

New South Wales Women start off as favourites to win the game.    

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SC ADJOURNS 'RIGHT TO PRAY' HEARING
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
SENA BACKS COAS AMID CONG INSULT
BJP DISCUSSES DELHI CANDIDATES
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION