NSW-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 18th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between New South Wales Women and Queensland Women. The match is scheduled to be played in Sydney. Their 50-overs fixture will be played on January 14, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.

Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 Tournament preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

NSW-W vs AM-W Squad details

NSW-W Squad: L Griffith (c), T Wilson (wk), N Stalenberg, R Trenaman, P Litchfield, S Horley, L Cheatle, R Farrell, S Aley, H Silver Holmes, L Smith

AM-W Squad: C Koski, K Mack, A Lanning, M Penna, E Osborne, E Kershaw, M Lugg, N Hancock, C Leeson, Z Cooke, A Yates

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – T Wilson

All-rounder – R Trenaman, R Farrell, A Yates

Batswomen – C Koski (Captain), K Mack (Vice-Captain), N Stalenberg, E Kershaw

Bowlers – N Hancock, C Leeson, H Silver Holmes

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction

New South Wales Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

