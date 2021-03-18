NSW-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League 2021

New South Wales Women will face Queensland Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Friday, March 19. The game is set to be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, probable NSW-W vs QUN-W playing 11 and NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

New South Wales Women are currently third on the points table after 6 matches. They have so far won 3 matches lost 2 and played out 1 draw. Their last match was versus ACT Women which they won by 78 runs and will look to continue their fine form. NSW-W will have some changes to the side with experienced all-rounder Lisa Griffith, Maddy Darke and Phoebe Litchfield all brought back to the squad. Emma Hughes is also in line to make her debut.

Queensland Women are one place below them on 4th with 3 wins and 3 loss from 6 matches. The Queensland team's last match was versus Tasmania which they comfortably won by 8 wickets and will look to repeat the same performance. The Queensland team will miss the services of regular skipper Jess Jonassen who is with the Australian team in New Zealand along with Beth Mooney. Georgia Redmayne will lead the side, while Ruth Johnston has been added to the team.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: NSW-W vs QUN-W squads

NSW-W: Sammy-Jo Johnson (C), Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

QUN-W: Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Laura Kimmince (vc), Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (c), Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

NSW-W vs QUN-W live: NSW-W vs QUN-W key Players

Sammy-Jo Johnson

Rachel Trenaman

Georgia Voll

Grace Harris

NSW-W vs QUN-W match prediction: NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team

NSW-W vs QUN-W live: NSW-W vs QUN-W match prediction

According to our NSW-W vs QUN-W match prediction, the NSW-W will win this match.

Note: The NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction and NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team and NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

