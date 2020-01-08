NSW-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The 13th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between New South Wales Women and Queensland Women. The match is scheduled to be played in Sydney. The 50-overs fixture will be played on January 9, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Squad details

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11: NSW-W Squad

lyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Laruen Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Saskia Horley, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11: QUN-W Squad

Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Josie Dooley, Kirby Short, Beth Mooney, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Redmayne, Meagan Dixon, Jemma Barsby, Holly Ferling, Delissa Kimmince, Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Haidee Birkett, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Mikayla Hinkley

NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Tahlia Wilson (vc)

All-rounder – Sammy-Jo Johnson (c), Jess Jonassen,

Batswomen – Laura Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Naomi Stalenberg, Grace Harris, Rachel Trenaman

Bowlers – Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Aley, Jemma Barsby

Queensland Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

