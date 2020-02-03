NSW-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 22nd match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between New South Wales Women and Tasmania Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Their 50-overs fixture will be played on February 4, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.

NSW-W vs TAS-W Dream11 preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020. Table-toppers New South Wales Women’s team are also the defending champions.

NSW-W vs TAS-W Dream11 top picks from squads

NSW-W vs TAS-W Dream11: NSW-W Squad

Lisa Griffith (c), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, and Tahlia Wilson.

NSW-W vs TAS-W Dream11: TAS-W Squad

Brooke Hepburn (c), Erin Fazackerley, Emma Flint, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Corinne Hall, Hollie Armitage, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Courtney Webb, Stefanie Daffara, Meg Phillips, and Belinda Vakarewa.

NSW-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tahlia Wilson (c)

All-rounder – Rene Farrell (vc), Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney

Batswomen – Naomi Stalenberg, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall

Bowlers – Maisy Gibson, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Sarah Aley

NSW-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction

New South Wales Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

