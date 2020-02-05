NSW-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Game Details

New South Wales Women made their way to a last-ball victory against Tasmania Women on February 6, 2020. They sit comfortably at the top of the league table having already booked their spot in the final. Meanwhile, WF-W need to register a win against NSW-W if they want to make it to the finals. Let us look at the NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

New South Wales women register a thrilling win against Tasmania women

“It doesn’t matter how many runs you make, you’ll do me proud wearing that number.”@AlexBlackwell2 handing over the #17 and a brand new Baggy Blue to Maddy Darke. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hoFs48K182 — NSW Breakers (@NSWBreakers) February 4, 2020

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction - New South Wales women

Lisa Griffith (c), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, and Tahlia Wilson.

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction - Western Australia women

Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting (wicketkeeper), Ashley Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, and Emma King.

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: North Sydney Oval No.1, North Sydney.

Date: February 6, 2020

Time: 4.30 AM IST

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 top picks

Wicketkeeper: Tahlia Wilson, M Banting

Batsmen: N Stalenberg, P Litchfield, C Piparo

All-rounders: R Farrell (c), N Bolton (vc), H Graham

Bowlers: Lisa Griffith, Emma King, Hayley Silver Holmes

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 Match Prediction

New South Wales women start off as the favourites against Western Australia women.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

