NSW-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Game Details

New South Wales Women made their way to a last-ball victory against Tasmania Women on February 6, 2020. They sit comfortably at the top of the league table having already booked their spot in the final. Meanwhile, WF-W need to register a win against NSW-W if they want to make it to the finals. Let us look at the NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
Also Read | SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 U19 World Cup predictions and all match details
“It doesn’t matter how many runs you make, you’ll do me proud wearing that number.”@AlexBlackwell2 handing over the #17 and a brand new Baggy Blue to Maddy Darke. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hoFs48K182— NSW Breakers (@NSWBreakers) February 4, 2020
Also Read | NEP vs OMN Dream11 World Cup League 2 predictions, and all match details
Lisa Griffith (c), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, and Tahlia Wilson.
Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting (wicketkeeper), Ashley Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, and Emma King.
Also Read | SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other match details
Venue: North Sydney Oval No.1, North Sydney.
Date: February 6, 2020
Time: 4.30 AM IST
Also Read | IND vs PAK U19: Sushant Mishra wins praise for upholding the 'spirit of cricket'
Wicketkeeper: Tahlia Wilson, M Banting
Batsmen: N Stalenberg, P Litchfield, C Piparo
All-rounders: R Farrell (c), N Bolton (vc), H Graham
Bowlers: Lisa Griffith, Emma King, Hayley Silver Holmes
New South Wales women start off as the favourites against Western Australia women.
Also Read | Younis Khan slams Pakistan Cricket Board, says the board owes him 4-6 crore rupees