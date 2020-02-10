The Debate
The Debate
NSW-XI Vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

Cricket News

England Lions will play against New South Wales in the fifth unofficial ODI. Let us look at NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 match schedule and other details.

NSW-XI vs EN-A dream11

England Lions will play against New South Wales in the fifth unofficial ODI of the five-match series between the two sides. The match will be played on February 11, 2020 in Australia. Let us look at NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Time: 4.30 AM IST

NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 top picks and match preview  

This is the final match of the five-match unofficial ODI series. England Lions are leading in the series, having won two matches. New South Wales have won just once. The fourth ODI was abandoned. Arjun Nair will captain New South Wales, while England Lions will be led by Lewis Gregory. James Bracey and Laurie Evans are the top picks for England Lions, while Arjun Nair and Matthew Alexander are the players to watch out for from New South Wales.

NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 Squad details

New South Wales: Justin Avendano, James Campbell, Arjun Nair (C), Josh Clarke, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Tom Jagot, Luke Ohrynowski, Ross Pawson, Harmon Sandhu, Nick Stapleton, Matthew Alexander.

England Lions: James Bracey (WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Tom Abell, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory (C), Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Richard Gleeson.

NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sam Hain

Vice-captain: James Bracey

NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – James Bracey

Batsmen – Sam Hain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Laurie Evans

All-Rounders – Arjun Nair, Lewis Gregory, Daniel Lawrence

Bowlers – Mason Crane, Richard Gleeson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Alexander

NSW-XI vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction

England Lions start off as the favourites against New South Wales. 

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

