NTT Vs HKI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, HK All Star T20 Match Preview

New Territories Tigers (NTT) and Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) will collide in the third match of the HK All Star T20 League on Saturday, March 27 at 9:30 AM local time (7:00 AM IST). The match will be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Here's a look at our NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction, probable NTT vs HKI playing 11 and NTT vs HKI Dream11 team.

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: NTT vs HKI Dream11 preview

New Territories Tigers and Hong Kong Islanders failed to win their opening games as they were both bested by Kowloon Lions. Despite the recent upset, both the teams boast an impressive line-up, capable of turning the tides. NTT would enter the games with Babar Hayat being their top batsmen and Hassan Khan Mohammad leading their bowling attack. HKI, on the other hand, will depend on Ninad Shah, Haroon Arshad and Mohammad Ghazanfar to come out on top.

NTT vs HKI live: NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM local time, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: Squad list for NTT vs HKI Dream11 team

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: New Territories Tigers squad

Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Wajid Shah, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Adit Gorawara, Sheryar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Zakir Hayat, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Bilal Akhtar

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: Hong Kong Islanders squad

Jamie Atkinson, Ehsan Khan, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Muhammad Umar, Akbar Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ninad Shah

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NTT vs HKI Dream11 team

New Territories Tigers: Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Hassan Khan Mohammad

Hong Kong Islanders: Ninad Shah, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: NTT vs HKI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Adit Gorawara

Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Wajid Shah, Ninad Shah

All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal

NTT vs HKI live: NTT vs HKI match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that New Territories Tigers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NTT vs HKI match prediction and NTT vs HKI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NTT vs HKI Dream11 team and NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

