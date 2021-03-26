Last Updated:

NTT Vs HKI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, HK All Star T20 Match Preview

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: New Territories Tigers (NTT) and Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) will collide in the third match of the HK All Star T20 on Saturday.

Written By
Adil Khan
NTT vs HKI dream11 prediction

New Territories Tigers (NTT) and Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) will collide in the third match of the HK All Star T20 League on Saturday, March 27 at 9:30 AM local time (7:00 AM IST). The match will be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Here's a look at our NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction, probable NTT vs HKI playing 11 and NTT vs HKI Dream11 team.

READ | NBA All-Star Weekend had approximately 150 players travel to Miami: Report

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: NTT vs HKI Dream11 preview

New Territories Tigers and Hong Kong Islanders failed to win their opening games as they were both bested by Kowloon Lions. Despite the recent upset, both the teams boast an impressive line-up, capable of turning the tides. NTT would enter the games with Babar Hayat being their top batsmen and Hassan Khan Mohammad leading their bowling attack. HKI, on the other hand, will depend on Ninad Shah, Haroon Arshad and Mohammad Ghazanfar to come out on top.

READ | HK All Star T20 Lions vs Tigers live stream, pitch and weather report, full preview

NTT vs HKI live: NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Time: 9:30 AM local time, 7:00 AM IST
  • Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: Squad list for NTT vs HKI Dream11 team

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: New Territories Tigers squad

Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Wajid Shah, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Adit Gorawara, Sheryar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Zakir Hayat, Ashley Caddy, Ateeq Iqbal, Bilal Akhtar

READ | KOL vs NTT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; Hong Kong All Star T20 Series 2021

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: Hong Kong Islanders squad

Jamie Atkinson, Ehsan Khan, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Muhammad Umar, Akbar Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ninad Shah

READ | HK All Star T20 Islanders vs Lions live stream, pitch and weather report, full preview

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NTT vs HKI Dream11 team

  • New Territories Tigers: Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Hassan Khan Mohammad
  • Hong Kong Islanders: Ninad Shah, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar

NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction: NTT vs HKI Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Adit Gorawara
  • Batsmen: Babar Hayat, Daniyal Bukhari, Wajid Shah, Ninad Shah
  • All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan
  • Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal

NTT vs HKI live: NTT vs HKI match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that New Territories Tigers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NTT vs HKI match prediction and NTT vs HKI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NTT vs HKI Dream11 team and NTT vs HKI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT