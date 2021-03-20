Nuwan Kulasekara's Five-wicket Haul Helps Sri Lanka Legends To Reach RSWS Finals

Sri Lanka Legends on March 19 became the second team to reach the final of the Road Safety World Series 2021. On March 17, India Legends entered the final of the Road Safety World Series 2021 by defeating West Indies Legends by a narrow margin of 12 runs. Sri Lanka Legends made it to the finals of the tournament, thanks to the excellent bowling performance of Nuwan Kulasekara's five-wicket haul at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Sri Lanka Legends defeated South Africa Legends by eight wickets in the second semi-final. The Sri Lankan legends will now face India Legends for the title in the final on March 21, where the two teams will once again see a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final. India won the title in 2011.

Sri Lanka Legends wrapped up the South Africa Legends for 125 runs and then achieved the target by losing two wickets in 17.2 overs. Chasing a target of 126 runs from South Africa, Sri Lanka Legends lost the wicket of captain Tillakaratne Dilshan who scored 18 runs off 17 balls which included four boundaries.

After skipper Dilshan's dismissal, Sanath Jayasuriya (18) and Upul Tharanga not out (39) bolstered Sri Lanka Legend's innings by doing a partnership of 39 runs for the second wicket. Jayasuriya was also dismissed after this. Tharanga then added 70 runs for the third wicket with Chinthaka Jayasinghe not out (47) to give Sri Lanka an 8-wicket victory and make it to the final. Tharanga played a mature inning of 39 runs off 44 balls with the help of 5 boundaries.

'I used to do this role during my playing days'

For his five-wicket haul at the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series, Nuwan Kulasekara was also chosen as the player of the match. During the presentation ceremony, he said, " I'm very happy with my performance. Captain trusts me in the powerplay and in the death. I just stick to the basics and give my 100 percent. I used to do this role during my playing days and did the same today. Gave my 100 percent for my captain and my team."

'We did struggle to get 11 fit men for the game'

South Africa Legends skipper Jonty Rhodes also praised Kulasekara and said, "Sri Lankans played really well, they kept the pressure on. We thought that we could get pressure by getting to 140 or so. But they bowled really well, Kulasekara and Sanath too. We did struggle to get 11 fit men for the game but that's no excuse. Sri Lanka has been terrific in their fielding and it's come due to the hard work they've put on."