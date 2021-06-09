NW Vs BLB Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Nutmeg Warriors will take on Bay Leaf Blasters in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction, NW vs BLB Dream11 team, NW vs BLB scorecard and NW vs BLB opener.

Nutmeg Warriors are very much in the playoff race and if they win this match they would be in contention for a semi-final berth. So far out of nine matches, the Warriors have won just three matches and lost five, while one match was washed out due to rain. The team is no longer in the running for a playoff spot and so they will look to end the season on a high. They played their previous match against Clove Challengers which they went onto win by nine wickets.

Bay Leaf Blasters on the other hand are very much in contention for a place in the playoff. They are currently fourth on the table with the same number of wins and losses from 9 matches but a place ahead of the opponent due to net run rate. Blasters will look to win and further the gap between them and the Warriors by winning this match. This should be a entertaining contest to watch.

There will be no rain expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 9 km/h with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both teams are likely to play the full quota of overs, making the NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

Nutmeg Warriors will be looking forward to Andre Fletcher and Seandell Regis doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform and win the match for them to climb up the points table. Bay Leaf Blasters, on the other hand, will want Devon Smith and Amikel Dubissette to do well with bat and ball in this match and keep the team hold of fourth place. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

