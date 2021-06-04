NW Vs BLB Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Nutmeg Warriors will take on Bay Leaf Blasters in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 11:00 PM IST on Friday, June 4. Here is our NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction, NW vs BLB Dream11 team, NW vs BLB best team and NW vs BLB player record.

NW vs BLB match preview

Nutmeg Warriors are not having a great tournament as the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table. The warriors have so far won just one match and lost three from the four matches played so far. The team played their last match against Ginger Generals which they went onto lose by 14 runs. This is a must win match for the team as they look to boost their confidence.

Bay Leaf Blasters, meanwhile, are fiurthon the points table with two wins and two losses so far. After losing the two opening fixture, the team bounced back to win two consecutive matches which helped them climb points chart. In their previous fixture, the Blasters defeated the Saffron Strikers by seven wickets and will look to carry the winning momentum in this match as well.

NW vs BLB weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but there is no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction a tough one.

NW vs BLB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

NW vs BLB player record

Nutmeg Warriors will be looking forward to Andre Fletcher and D Cyrus doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform and win the match for them to climb up the points table. Bay Leaf Blasters, on the other hand, will want Devon Smith and Keron Charles to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

NW vs BLB Dream11 team

NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction

As per our NW vs BLB Dream11 prediction, BLB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NW vs BLB player record and as a result, the NW vs BLB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NW vs BLB Dream11 team and NW vs BLB prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode