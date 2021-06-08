NW Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Nutmeg Warriors will take on Clove Challengers in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 8. Here is our NW vs CC Dream11 prediction, NW vs CC Dream11 team, NW vs CC scorecard and NW vs CC opener.

NW vs CC match preview

Nutmeg Warriors have had an unforgettable season so far as the team has struggled to win matches in the tournament. So far out of eight matches, the Warriors have won just two matches and lost five, while one match was washed out due to rain. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the points table and would like to win matches and climb the points table.

On the other hand, Clove Challengers are currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table and will also eye for a win to climb the points table. From the eight matches played so far, the team has registered three wins and lost five matches, while one match was abandoned. This should be a great contest to watch as both teams will not settle anything less than a win.

NW vs CC weather report

There will be cloud cover with thunderstorms expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain coming down during the match, both teams are unlikely to play the full quota of overs, making the NW vs CC Dream11 prediction a tough one.

NW vs CC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

NW vs CC player record

Nutmeg Warriors will be looking forward to Andre Fletcher and Seandell Regis doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform and win the match for them to climb up the points table. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, will want Akeem Alexis and Darron Nedd to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

NW vs CC Dream11 team

NW vs CC Dream11 prediction

As per our NW vs CC Dream11 prediction, CC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NW vs CC player record and as a result, the NW vs CC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NW vs CC Dream11 team and NW vs CC prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode