NW Vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Northern Warriors (NW) and Delhi Bulls (DB) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, January 30 at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our NW vs DB Dream11 prediction, probable NW vs DB playing 11 and NW vs DB Dream11 team.

NW vs DB Dream11 prediction: NW vs DB Dream11 preview

The Warriors have so far played just one match in the tournament versus the Maratha Arabians which they went on to lose by 5 wickets. Openers Brandon King and Lendl Simmons shall look to be among the runs yet again at the top to set a platform for other batsmen to put a big total on board. The upcoming match versus an in-form Delhi Bulls will not be easy, but the Warriors will look to upset the table toppers and put first points on board.

The Bulls meanwhile will look to continue their unbeaten run in the competition and make it three wins out of three versus the Warriors. The Dwayne Bravo-led side has been a force to reckon with in Group A as they first crushed the Maratha Arabians by 9 wickets in the first match, before beating the Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets in the second match. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

NW vs DB Dream11 prediction: Probable NW vs DB playing 11

NW: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Waseem Muhammad, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana

DB: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Adam Lyth, Kashif Daud, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt

NW vs DB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NW vs DB Dream11 team

Brandon King

Lendl Simmons

Ravi Bopara

Dwayne Bravo

NW vs DB match prediction: NW vs DB Dream11 team

NW vs DB live: NW vs DB match prediction

As per our NW vs DB Dream11 prediction, DB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NW vs DB Dream11 prediction, top picks and NW vs DB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NW vs DB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Delhi Bulls / Twitter

