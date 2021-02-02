NW Vs DG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Northern Warriors will collide against the Deccan Gladiators in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our NW vs DG Dream11 prediction, probable NW vs DG playing 11 and NW vs DG Dream11 team.

NW vs DG Dream11 prediction: NW vs DG Dream11 preview

The Warriors are currently level on points with the Bulls at the top of the table, however, it is the net run rate which has kept them on the second spot of the Super League points table. They won their previous match versus Abu Dhabi by 8 wickets and will look to continue their winning momentum. In that match, the Warriors after winning the toss asked Abu Dhabi to bat first. Joe Clarke's half-century helped the side to 123/3 in 10 overs. Chasing 124 runs to win, Waseem Muhammad scored 76 runs in 34 balls guiding the team to victory.

The Gladiators are currently 5th on the points table with just 1 win under their belt and will be eyeing a victory over the Warriors in the upcoming match. They played their previous match versus the Delhi Bulls which they went on to lose by 8 wickets. This match certainly promises to be an exciting contest.

NW vs DG Dream11 prediction: Probable NW vs DG playing 11

NW: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rayad Emrit, Waseem Muhammad, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique

DG: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan

NW vs DG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NW vs DG Dream11 team

Waseem Muhammad

Wayne Parnell

Kieron Pollard

Imran Tahir

NW vs DG match prediction: NW vs DG Dream11 team

NW vs DG live: NW vs DG match prediction

As per our NW vs DG Dream11 prediction, NW should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NW vs DG Dream11 prediction, top picks and NW vs DG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NW vs DG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

