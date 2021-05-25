NWW Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 Preview

Match 9 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 will be played between North West Warriors and Leinster Lightning at the Woodvale Road, Eglinton. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 25. Here is our NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction, NWW vs LLG Dream11 team, NWW vs LLG best team and NWW vs LLG player record.

NWW vs LLG match preview

This match is between two teams who currently occupy the top two spots on the points table and are also favourites to play the final. North West Warriors are second on the points table with 11 points from 4 matches. They have two wins and one loss, while one match ended in no result. The Warriors previous match against Northern Knights was abandoned by rain and so the team will be fresh to play the match.

Join us tomorrow for the next Inter-Provincial 50 Cup match between @NWCU_Warriors and @CL_LLightning from Eglinton.



A livestream and livescoring available.#IP2021 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/oWzH0M4g7Q — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 24, 2021

Leinster Lightning are currently on top of the points table with 16 points from 5 matches. They have three wins and one loss, while one match was called off due to rain. Their previous match was against Munster Reds which they comfortably won by 93 runs. The previous meeting between these two teams ended with Lightning winning the match by 6 wickets and North West Warriors will look to settle the score by winning the match.

NWW vs LLG weather report

The conditions will be partly sunny with no chance of rain coming down as the match progresses. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction a tough one.

NWW vs LLG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks like a balanced surface, with batsmen and bowlers both getting a chance have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

NWW vs LLG player record

The performance from Andy McBrine and William Potterfield has been excellent for North West Warriors so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them regain the top spot on the points table. For Leinster Lightning, the performance from George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy has been excellent for Leinster Lightning so far.

NWW vs LLG best team



NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction

As per our NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction, LLG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NWW vs LLG player record and as a result, the NWW vs LLG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NWW vs LLG Dream11 team and NWW vs LLG prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: North West Warriors / Twitter