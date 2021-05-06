NWW Vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Warriors Vs Reds Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Preview

The North West Warriors will take on the Munster Reds in Match 3 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD series 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:15 PM IST (10:45 AM local time) from the Eglinton Cricket Club, Ireland on May 6, 2021. Here is our NWW vs MUR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD: North West Warriors vs Munster Reds match preview

Season nine of the popular Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD series is got underway on May 1, 2021. This edition of the series will see four teams - namely the North West Warriors, Northern Knights, Leinster Lightning, and the Munster Reds - go up against each other for a shot at the trophy. The Leinster Lightning side will be the defending champions coming into this season while both, the North West Warriors and the Munster Reds will be looking at first-time title wins.

Already two matches down in the tournament, Leinster Lightning sit atop the points table with 9 points from two wins. This includes a six-wicket win over the North-West Warriors, who failed to defend their 204-run target in Game 1 and are now in second place on the table. As the Warriors look to come back from this defeat, the Munster Reds will hope to open their season with a win.

NWW vs MUR player record

Graham Hume made a brilliant 44 for the Warriors while also taking two important wickets, making him one of the most important players in the side for this match. With 38 runs and one wicket to his name, skipper Andy McBrine will also be in good form. Stuart Thompson will be the pick of the bowlers, having ended his first game with figures of 1/16.

NWW vs MUR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

This will be the first match of this series held at the Eglinton Cricket Club. Historically, the pitch here has been a fine one to bat on, producing average scores well above 200. Bowlers, especially the pacers, should get some help at the start of the innings with the new ball. AccuWeather predicts rain showers at some points during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 9°C, with bout 50% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 233

Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

NWW: Andy McBrine (c), Graham Kennedy, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, William McClintock, Craig Young

MUR: Curtis Campher (c), Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, PJ Moor, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Tyrone Kane, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin

NWW vs MUR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Graham Hume

Vice-Captain – Curtis Campher

Graham Hume and Curtis Campher will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Stephen Doheny, PJ Moor

Batsmen – William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Murray Commins

All-Rounders – Shane Getkate, Curtis Campher, Graham Hume

Bowlers – Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Gareth Delany

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Prediction

According to our NWW vs MUR Dream11 prediction, the North West Warriors are likely to edge past the Munster Reds and win this match.

Note: The NWW vs MUR player record and as a result, the NWW vs MUR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NWW vs MUR Dream11 team and NWW vs MUR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

