NWW Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial 2021 Preview

Match 7 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 will be played between North West Warriors and Northern Knights at the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:15 PM IST) on Friday, May 21. Here is our NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW vs NK Dream11 team, NWW vs NK best team and NWW vs NK player record.

NWW vs NK match preview

North West Warriors were the table-toppers until yesterday before Leinster Lightning took back the top spot after winning the match against Munster Reds. From the three matches played so far, the Warriors have two wins and one loss. On the other hand, Northern Knights are third on the points table with one win and two losses from three matches. North West Warriors come into the match after winning the previous match versus Northern Knights by 62 runs and will have a psychological advantage over their opponents. This should be a great contest to watch as the Warriors look to do the double over Knights and take the top spot.

NWW vs NK weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with chances of rain coming down as the match progresses. The wind gusts will be around 28 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming down during the match, it is doubtful that both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction a tough one.

NWW vs NK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a balanced surface, with batsmen and bowlers both getting a chance have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

NWW vs NK player record

The performance from Andy McBrine and William Potterfield has been excellent for North West Warriors so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them regain the top spot on the points table. For Northern Knights, Jeremy Lawlor and Luke Georgeson have done well with the bat. Both the players will look to continue their fine performance and the team to victory in the upcoming fixture.

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW will come out on top in this contest.

