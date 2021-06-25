NWW Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 Preview

Match 7 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional T20 tournament 2021 will be played between North West Warriors and Northern Knights at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 25. Here is our NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW vs NK Dream11 team, NWW vs NK best team and NWW vs NK scorecard.

NWW vs NK match preview

North West Warriors are the current table-toppers with 9 points from three matches played so far. The team has three wins and one loss. The team started off the campaign with a 7-wicket win over their upcoming opponent Northern Knights before being beaten by Munster Reds in the next match by 6 wickets.

They played their previous match against Leinster Lightning which they won by 1 wicket in a nail-biting encounter. The team will look to win the match and maintain their top spot on the points table.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, also have the same record as their upcoming opponent, however the team occupies the second spot due to net run rate. After starting off with a loss, the Northern Knights beat Leinster Lightning 22 runs after which it was the turn of Munster Reds to face defeat by 5 wickets. The team is currently on a two-match winning streak and would look to make it three wins in a row.

NWW vs NK weather report

The condition does not look good with rain trouble expected even before the match gets underway which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain expected during the match, both teams are unlikely to play the full quota of overs, making the NWW vs NK prediction a tough one.

NWW vs NK key players

Ahead of the NWW vs NK match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, North West Warriors will want Shane Getkate and Craig Young to do well for the team in this match and help them to register win in the upcoming match. Northern Knights, on the other hand, would want Paul Stirling along with Mark Adair to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

NWW vs NK Dream11 team

NWW vs NK Dream11prediction

As per our NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW will come out on top in this contest.

