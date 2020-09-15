NWW Vs NK Prediction: Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch Report

North West Warriors (NWW) will square off against Northern Knights (NK) in the Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy on Tuesday, September 15. The match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club ground. Here is our NWW vs NK prediction, NWW vs NK live streaming details, information on how to watch Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live in India and where to catch NWW vs NK live scores.

Also Read: GLO Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

NWW vs NK live streaming: NWW vs NK prediction and preview

This will be the first match of the Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy and both the teams will be looking to get off to a winning start. Coming into the match, NWW hold a psychological advantage over NK having beaten them earlier in the T20 competition. However, the ODI format will be a different ball game altogether and both teams are looking for a fresh start to dethrone the defending champions, Lightning.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Able To Secure Sponsors But NOT Insurance Cover As COVID-19 Threat Looms On Event

NWW vs NK live streaming: Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy streaming details and Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live in India

Coming to the NWW vs NK live streaming details, the telecast of the Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live in India will not be available to fans but they can catch Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live streaming by logging onto Ireland Cricket's YouTube channel. The Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live streaming will begin at 2:45 pm IST. For NWW vs NK live scores, fans can visit Ireland Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read: IPL 2020 To Be Broadcast And Live Streamed In 120 Countries, Pakistan Excluded From List

Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live streaming: NWW vs NK pitch and weather report

There will be intermittent clouds during the NWW vs NK Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy match and with cloud cover over the ground, bowlers will be eager to get some early wickets with the pitch being bowler-friendly. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Asks Dhanashree Verma For Shampoo Options After Trolling Her Hair: Watch

NWW vs NK prediction: Squads for the NWW vs NK match

NWW vs NK prediction: NWW squad

Ross Allen, Graham Hume, Ryan Hunter, Graham Kennedy, Andy McBrine (captain), Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, David Rankin, Boyd Rankin, William Smale( Wicketkeeper), Stuart Thompson, Craig Young

NWW vs NK prediction: NK squad

Mark Adair, David Delany, Marc Ellison, Matthew Foster, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Jacob Mulder, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (Wicketkeeper) Harry Tector, CJ van der Walt, Gary Wilson (captain)

Image source: Ireland Cricket / Twitter