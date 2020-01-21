NZ-A Vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

New Zealand A will square off against India A in the first unofficial ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 22 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The game will commence at 3:30 AM (IST).

India A began their tour of New Zealand on a great note as they won both the warm-up games. They won the first warm-up game by 92 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (93), Shubman Gill (50) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored fifties to help the visitors finish with 279/8. Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed combined to pick up 6 wickets to rattle the Kiwis batting line-up.

India A then went on to win the second warm-up game by 12 runs. India scored a massive 372 riding on the back off a stunning 150 by Prithvi Shaw off just 100 balls. New Zealand fought well but eventually fell short off the target. Both the teams have some promising names in the squad and they will like to start the series on a winning note.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Squads

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11: New Zealand A Squad

Tom Bruce (Captain), Glenn Phillips (Wicket-keeper), George Worker, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, Ajaz Patel, Ollie Newton, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11: India A Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Sanju Samson, K Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar

NZ-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-captain), Tom Bruce, Mark Chapman

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Ollie Newton, Jacob Duffy

All-Rounders: James Neesham, Krunal Pandya

India A start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: NEW ZEALAND CRICKET TWITTER